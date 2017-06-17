Reliever Mychal Givens comes to the rescue in Orioles' win over Cardinals

There have been multiple instances when manager Buck Showalter preserved his late-inning relievers for situations when the Orioles go into the final frames with a lead. But he certainly didn't anticipate - and definitely didn't want - to use right-hander Mychal Givens in the sixth inning of the Orioles' eventual 15-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.