Piscotty, Cards flex muscles, but fall short
Seth Smith slugged his third leadoff home run of the season, and the Orioles' offense never slowed down as the O's took the series from the Cardinals in an 8-5 victory on Father's Day. Mancini launched a solo blast to right field in the second inning before Mark Trumbo and Welington Castillo hit their own dingers in Baltimore's four-run fifth inning.
