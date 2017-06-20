Phillies-Cardinals 5 things: Big night for Nick Pivetta, who impressed at Fenway

Phillies vs. Cardinals 7:05 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App The Phillies competed with the Cardinals for 10 innings last night before two of their fringe major-league relievers a?? Edubray Ramos and Casey Fien a?? faltered in the 11th. The result was their 12th loss in 13 games, a defeat that puts them on pace to lose 111 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.