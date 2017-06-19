Orioles SS Hardy placed on disabled list with broken wrist

Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.