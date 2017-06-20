One-two punch: Carpenter, Fowler clic...

One-two punch: Carpenter, Fowler clicking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

"There's two ones," Matheny said, proud that he has the luxury to begin every game, and every trip through the order, with two leadoff-caliber hitters. When St. Louis needed its leadoff duo to set the table, which they've done exceptionally well as of late, they cashed in, each walking and scoring to kick-start a near record-breaking seven-run 11th inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC