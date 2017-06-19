Mercado hits walk-off single in 12th,...

Mercado hits walk-off single in 12th, Springfield beats Arkansas 4-3

11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Oscar Mercado hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 12th inning, as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Arkansas Travelers 4-3 on Saturday. Magneuris Sierra scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, stole second and then stole third.

