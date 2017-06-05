Make-A-Wish patient befriended at Busch

Three months after being granted a Make-A-Wish trip to Cardinals Spring Training, 3-year-old Bryor Lacey reunited with some of the players who befriended him there prior to Saturday's Lacey, who will be an honored guest at the Cardinals' Wives for Wishes fundraiser on Sunday, started his big weekend with a visit to Busch Stadium. He was taking an on-field tour when a few relievers spotted him as they wrapped up their pregame work.

