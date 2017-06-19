Little All-Star support for Cards; Molina third, 1 million votes behind Posey

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames who was trying to score in the fifth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames who was trying to score in the fifth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.