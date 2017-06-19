Lino's double leads Springfield to 6-4 win over Arkansas
Gabriel Lino hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday. Corey Baker got Ian Miller to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his third save of the season.
