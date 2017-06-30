Leake and Molina lead Cardinals to 8-...

Leake and Molina lead Cardinals to 8-1 win over Nationals

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Mike Leake pitched eight strong innings and Yadier Molina drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Friday night. Leake got his first win since he last went eight innings in a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 24. He was 0-4 with two no-decisions before picking up the victory Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC