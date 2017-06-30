Leake and Molina lead Cardinals to 8-1 win over Nationals

Mike Leake pitched eight strong innings and Yadier Molina drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Friday night. Leake got his first win since he last went eight innings in a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 24. He was 0-4 with two no-decisions before picking up the victory Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.