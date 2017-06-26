Hochman: Gibson, McCarver keep the spirit of '67

Bob Gibson and Tim McCarver, members of the World Champion 1967 St. Louis Cardinals, visit during a reception preceding the 59th annual St. Louis Baseball Writers' Dinner at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. The event, sponsored by the St. Louis Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, honored the 1967 Cardinals on the 50th anniversary of their winning the World Series.

