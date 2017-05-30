Grichuk working with strategist to spark bat

The Cardinals' roster has changed this week in an effort to distance the team from the 4-10 run it experienced in late May. Part of that process was sending outfielder Randal Grichuk down to Class A Advanced Palm Beach to allow him to step away from the pressure and hopefully spark his offense. On Thursday, Cards manager Mike Matheny said that after Grichuk was sent down on Monday, he started his work on Wednesday and would eventually be participating in games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.