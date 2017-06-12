Goold: With Cardinals' pick, Cubs tak...

Goold: With Cardinals' pick, Cubs take a Cards-like college pitcher

Read more: Loudon County News

ST. LOUIS a With the 30th overall pick of the Major League Baseball draft - a pick they would not have if not for the center fielder the Cardinals do have - the Chicago Cubs, in need of pitching, followed a strikingly Cardinal-like recipe to take a college pitcher with Show-Me State roots. The first two rounds of the annual June draft came and went late Monday night with the Cardinals serving as bystanders, the only one of baseball's 30 teams not to make a selection on the first day.

Chicago, IL

