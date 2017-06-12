Gonzales set to make return to Cardinals

Marco Gonzales is set to make his first Major League appearance since 2015, as the Cardinals confirmed on Sunday that the left-hander will be summoned from Triple-A Memphis to start the second game of Tuesday's day-night doubleheader against the Brewers. After a missed season recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2016, Gonzales returned to the mound in early May. He made one start for Class A Advanced Palm Beach before moving on to Memphis.

