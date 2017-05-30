Godzilla ain't got nothin' on OMNICHATTER! for June 3, 2017

We have a Cub/Cardinal game going on right now, and McCarver has gone lengths talking about the Mets, Phillies, Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox. Lester gives up a full-count walk to Pham in which at least two of the balls could have been called strikes, but because Lester has been all over the place today, the ump is not giving him the benefit of the doubt.

