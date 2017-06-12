Gillies helps to shut out Springfield, Arkansas wins 9-0
Darin Gillies and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Springfield Cardinals 9-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Gillies went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking two to get the win.
