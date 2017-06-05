Fowler homers as Cardinals sweep Phil...

Fowler homers as Cardinals sweep Phillies with 6-5 win

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler celebrates with teammate Kolten Wong after hitting a three-run home run, as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp looks on, in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in St. Louis. less St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler celebrates with teammate Kolten Wong after hitting a three-run home run, as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp looks on, in the fifth inning of a baseball ... more St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC