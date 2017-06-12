Former Gila Ridge, AWC standout Irving Lopez drafted by St. Louis Cardinals in 19th round
Two years and two months ago, Irving Lopez said this in an interview with the Yuma Sun: "People have to know where Yuma is. Put Yuma on the map, that's one of my goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC