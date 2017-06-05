Doubles by Suarez and Gennett lead Re...

Doubles by Suarez and Gennett lead Reds over Cardinals, 4-2

Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-2

