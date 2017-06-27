Diaz working hard to fix hitting deficiencies
As the season nears its halfway point, second-year shortstop Aledmys Diaz remains in search of the offensive traction that came so easily as rookie. On Monday, that work continued mostly in the batting cage, where Diaz dedicated extra time after being given his third day off in a week's span.
