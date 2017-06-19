Diaz testing out special glasses during drills

In an effort to help himself gain an edge defensively, Aledmys Diaz , for about the last month, has been testing out wearable technology that has previously helped NBA player Stephen Curry with his shooting and Bryce Harper with his hitting. Several times a week, Diaz dons a pair of strobe glasses when he takes his place on the infield for pregame work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.