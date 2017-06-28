Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fractures hand against Cardinals
Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fractures hand against Cardinals Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed fractures right hand after getting hit by a pitch. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tWA3po Chris Herrmann hit a walkoff single to lead the Diamondbacks past the Cardinals at Chase Field on Tuesday.
