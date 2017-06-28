Diamondbacks rally past Cardinals 6-5...

Diamondbacks rally past Cardinals 6-5 for 4th straight win

17 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Chris Herrmann hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Tuesday night. The surging Diamondbacks scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings.

