Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. St. Louis

The Cubs are the first team to have a run differential of at least +100 through May in one season and have a run differential of zero or worse through May in the following season since the St. Louis Browns in 1891-1892. * Mike Leake is the sixth Cardinals starter in the divisional era to enter June with at least five wins, a sub-2.50 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP.

