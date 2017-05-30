Cheered Al! Pujols yanks 600th HR, a ...

Cheered Al! Pujols yanks 600th HR, a slam

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

The 37-year-old Angels slugger crushed the milestone home run -- a two-out grand slam into left field -- off Twins right-hander Ervin Santana in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday to extend the Angels' lead to 7-1. , the hit had a 100.5 mph exit velocity and 42 degree launch angle, with just a 12 percent hit probability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC