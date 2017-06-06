The Cleveland Indians could be forced to leave Chief Wahoo --- and any reference to "Indians" on their uniforms ---- at home when they next play in Toronto if a pending case brought by an indigenous rights activist prevails. Challenge to Indians' Chief Wahoo case moves forward in Toronto The Cleveland Indians could be forced to leave Chief Wahoo --- and any reference to "Indians" on their uniforms ---- at home when they next play in Toronto if a pending case brought by an indigenous rights activist prevails.

