Cards wear blue for Father's Day initiatives
The Cardinals will don powder blue hats and uniforms with the same powder blue script for both of their games this weekend as part of Major League Baseball's league-wide effort to raise awareness for prostrate cancer. The initiative was timed to coincide with Father's Day weekend.
