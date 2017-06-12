Cards trio needs boost on ASG leaderboards
Three Cardinals are currently in the mix to start the 2017 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, but they remain entrenched in tough battles to start on the National League team. Yadier Molina , Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler are all among the leaders at their respective positions in the third voting update of the Molina is in third place and remains closely behind Willson Contreras , with Buster Posey maintaining a significant lead in first place.
