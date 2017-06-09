Cards see a lot to be excited about in DeJong
Even before the Cardinals drafted Paul DeJong in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, he was already a Redbird -- an Illinois State Redbird, that is. In his first Minor League season, DeJong -- coming off two red-hot seasons at Illinois State -- knew his time in the big leagues could be looming closer than some expected.
