Cards announce plans to honor Herzog

Using the 37th anniversary of Whitey Herzog's first day as Cardinals manager, the organization introduced #CardsRatPack, their latest social media based fan engagement tribute, on Friday. The campaign centers around a pack of 24 illustrated baseball cards that will be revealed beginning on July 12. Over the 12 weeks that follow, the Cardinals will release two #CardsRatPack baseball cards each week, and those cards will come to life as part of episodes in a social media series.

