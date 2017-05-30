Cardinals recall OF Sierra from Double-A Springfield
The 21-year-old Sierra made his major league debut last month and hit .367 in seven games before he was sent down when infielder Jhonny Peralta was activated from the disabled list. The speedy Sierra got the start in left field for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
