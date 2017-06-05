Cardinals promote Huffman, option Grant
Prior to Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, the Cardinals purchased the contract of first baseman/outfielder Chad Huffman from Triple-A Memphis and optioned right-hander John Gant to Memphis. Huffman, 32, will be making his first Major League appearance since his 2010 debut with the Yankees.
