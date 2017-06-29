Cardinals option Diaz to Memphis; infielder Mejia called up
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz, who misplayed a ball in the 10th inning of Tuesday night's loss to Arizona and who has continued to struggle in the field and at the plate this season, was sent down to Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz, who misplayed a ball in the 10th inning of Tuesday night's loss to Arizona and who has continued to struggle in the field and at the plate this season, was sent down to Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC