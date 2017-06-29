Cardinals option Diaz to Memphis; infielder Mejia called up

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz, who misplayed a ball in the 10th inning of Tuesday night's loss to Arizona and who has continued to struggle in the field and at the plate this season, was sent down to Memphis on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz, who misplayed a ball in the 10th inning of Tuesday night's loss to Arizona and who has continued to struggle in the field and at the plate this season, was sent down to Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.