Cardinals keeping options open with Wacha

Cardinals keeping options open with Wacha

17 hrs ago

Though the Cardinals are having Michael Wacha prepare to make his next scheduled start on Wednesday, manager Mike Matheny acknowledged that the club is "looking at everything" as it seeks to find a way to get the right-hander back on track. The Cardinals' medical staff continues to be especially vigilant with Wacha's health, given the concerns about a possible recurrence of a shoulder stress reaction that cost him time in 2014 and '16.

