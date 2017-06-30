Cardinals' Flaherty chosen for Future...

Cardinals' Flaherty chosen for Futures Game

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Right-hander Jack Flaherty has been selected to represent the Cardinals on the U.S. roster for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at Marlins Park on July 9. , has had a standout first half in the Cardinals' Minor League system this season. He opened the year with 10 starts for Double-A Springfield and posted a 1.42 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 11 walks in 63 1/3 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC