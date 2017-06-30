Cardinals' Flaherty chosen for Futures Game

Right-hander Jack Flaherty has been selected to represent the Cardinals on the U.S. roster for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at Marlins Park on July 9. , has had a standout first half in the Cardinals' Minor League system this season. He opened the year with 10 starts for Double-A Springfield and posted a 1.42 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 11 walks in 63 1/3 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.