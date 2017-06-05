Cardinals end seven-game skid as Rockies stay hot
The St Louis Cardinals ended a seven-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Friday. The St Louis Cardinals recorded a much-needed victory as they topped the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Colorado Rockies extended their winning streak.
