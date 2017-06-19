Cardinals announce signing of 13 Draft picks
Day 2 selectees Evan Kruczynski and Brett Seeburger highlight a group of 13 players who have agreed to terms and passed physicals since being drafted by the Cardinals last week. Kruczynski and Seeburger, both college seniors, were taken in the MLB Draft's ninth and 10th rounds, respectively.
