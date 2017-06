Cardinals 52 mins ago 1:51 p.m.Is Grichuk nearing a return?

In addition to Marco Gonzales being called up for tomorrow's doubleheader, it appears Randal Grichuk could also be making a return to the St. Louis Cardinals. "You're going to see more roster moves on that day and creating more roster flexibility meant something to us," explained General Manager John Mozeliak about Jhonny Peralta's release in Friday's press conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.