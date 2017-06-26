Cardinals 24 mins ago 10:29 p.m.Dream come true for Cardinals' Voit

Cardinals 24 mins ago 10:29 p.m.Dream...

Dream come true for Cardinals' Voit

Literally, his hands could not stop shaking from excitement as Luke Voit answered questions in front of his locker in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse. "This is what I've been waiting for since I was little kid," gushed Voit.

