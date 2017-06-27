BenFred's 5: Cards should consider shifting Fowler's outfield assignment
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler catches the ball on a bounce as Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor reaches with a single in the fifth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh reacts after giving up a homer to Pirates' John Jaso last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC