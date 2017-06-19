BenFred: Sinking rotation now the Car...

BenFred: Sinking rotation now the Cardinals' biggest concern

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Sorry to be so grim, but an attempt to siphon positives from the Cardinals' latest squandered series disregards a significant hurdle now placed in front of a team prone to trips. The pulsing of a once-stagnant offense during its stay at a hitter's park matters, but not more than this: The club's cornerstone - starting pitching - seems to be crumbling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? 2 hr Innovus Pharma Rocks 1
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC