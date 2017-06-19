BenFred: Sinking rotation now the Cardinals' biggest concern

Sorry to be so grim, but an attempt to siphon positives from the Cardinals' latest squandered series disregards a significant hurdle now placed in front of a team prone to trips. The pulsing of a once-stagnant offense during its stay at a hitter's park matters, but not more than this: The club's cornerstone - starting pitching - seems to be crumbling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.