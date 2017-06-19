Bell, Jaso homer to lead Pirates past...

Bell, Jaso homer to lead Pirates past Cardinals 4-3

Josh Bell and John Jaso homered as the Pittsburgh Pirates broke their Busch Stadium hex with a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Jaso, who entered as part of a double switch in the eighth inning, drove a 3-2 pitch from Seung Hwan Oh over the wall in right-center to break a 3-3 tie in the ninth as the Pirates broke a seven-game losing streak in St. Louis.

