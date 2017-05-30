Antioch grad thrilled to be back at W...

Antioch grad thrilled to be back at Wrigley with Cardinals

Read more: Daily Herald

Antioch High School graduate Paul DeJong has enjoyed quite a week since being called up to the major leagues by the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2011 graduate of Antioch High School made his major-league debut last Sunday for the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field in Denver, and all he did was hit a home run in his first at-bat, on his first swing.

Chicago, IL

