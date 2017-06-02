Angels fans show little excitement as Albert Pujols continues to chase his 600th homer

Angels center fielder Mike Trout glances at designated hitter Albert Pujols as he prepares for his second at-bat against the Twins at Angel Stadium on June 2. Angels center fielder Mike Trout glances at designated hitter Albert Pujols as he prepares for his second at-bat against the Twins at Angel Stadium on June 2. As Albert Pujols settled into the batter's box in the first inning Friday, his personalized home run counter above the right-field stands read 599. This was one of the moments Angels owner Arte Moreno envisioned when he signed Pujols six winters ago.

