And That Happened: Thursday's Scores and Highlights

Cardinals 2, Dodgers 0 : For once the pitcher win truly meant something as Adam Wainwright tossed six shutout innings and hit a two-run homer for the only runs in the game. Wainwright is working on a scoreless innings streak of 16.1 and has seen his ERA drop to 3.79 after posting a 6.11 mark in April.

