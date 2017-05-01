Wong's bounce-back night reflects maturity
Kolten Wong hadn't even reached the clubhouse Monday night before manager Mike Matheny stopped the second baseman to assure him that a couple costly mistakes wouldn't keep him out of the lineup the next day. The seemingly subtle gesture meant much to Wong, who last season often felt that he had to produce one day in order to ensure he'd play the next.
