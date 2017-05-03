Woman Shot by Stray Bullet While Sitt...

Woman Shot by Stray Bullet While Sitting in Section 141 at Cardinals Game

14 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

A St. Louis woman was shot by a stray bullet while watching Tuesday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. The Post Dispatch reported there a call to police for shots fired near the 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue area moments before the woman was struck.

