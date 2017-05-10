Will Lynn sign extension with Cardina...

Will Lynn sign extension with Cardinals? Don't bank on it

Lance Lynn labored through one of his least prosperous outings of the year Wednesday in the Cardinals 7-5 win over the Marlins, but that won't be deeply discussed here. Requiring a season-high 104 pitches, Lynn gritted through only four innings, allowing four runs on a pair of first inning home runs.

