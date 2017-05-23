What we learned from the Buster Posey-Brandon Belt spat a " and how the ...

AUGUST 03: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Brandon Belt #9 after Posey's two-run home run in the third inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on August 3, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. CHICAGO It was hard to miss the sight of Buster Posey glaring at Brandon Belt and snapping at him in the handshake line last Saturday in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.