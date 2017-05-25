Waino quiets Colorado as Cards even series

For a starter who makes his living on his curveball, Adam Wainwright is seemingly unfazed pitching in the thin air at Coors Field. The veteran right-hander quieted a sellout crowd of 48,106 with his best outing of the year, throwing seven scoreless innings and scattering just three singles in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over the Rockies on Saturday.

